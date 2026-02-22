Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez called on communities, communal councils, and communes this Saturday to actively participate in the Communal National Consultation scheduled for March 8. Communes “are currently promoting the projects that will be voted on this March 8. So, Venezuela is in campaign mode, so communities should go out and learn about their projects and decide which one they will vote for on March 8.”

During a tour of the Socialist Commune North Zone of the Altagracia parish in Caracas, where a government-organized farmers market was being held, the acting president stated that the consultation process, in addition to the social protection deployments, is the way to guarantee the future of the country’s children, overcoming cycles of hatred and extremism.

“We can’t let March 8 pass us by; we have the major national consultation for the projects selected in the communities, in the communal councils, and the communal circuits. On weekends, there’s a deployment of social protection. There’s social protection. There are food programs, and they’re also promoting the projects; we are in the middle of the campaign. There is a campaign underway in Venezuela,” Rodríguez said.

She highlighted the program for democratic coexistence and peace. “It’s part of the economic dialogue. We have the program for democratic coexistence and peace. What is the purpose of this program? … Those who have called for the destruction of Venezuela through fascism should know that this option is not for our country. The option for our country is for Venezuelans to unite, defend our homeland, and guarantee the future of our children,” she added.

National production

The acting president highlighted the country’s progress toward a diversified, post-oil economy based on the link between community capacity, entrepreneurship, and agro-industry.

She reported that open-air markets distributed 21,000 tons of food nationwide. These actions are part of a national initiative designed to offer products at affordable prices and directly serve the population.

“This weekend alone, 21,000 tons of food are being distributed through social food programs where the Venezuelan people have access to very affordable prices, addressing vulnerabilities created by the criminal blockade against Venezuela. So this is the path we are promoting.”

She emphasized that collaboration between public and private forces is key to boosting productive sectors, highlighting the interest of international investors in the country and the flourishing of marketing networks that integrate everything from community warehouses to formal sectors.

She emphasized that open-air markets have also served to showcase the flourishing of the communal economy and its marketing networks. “Here in the farmers markets, we are also witnessing the flourishing of the communal economy and how, through marketing networks like community stores, but also through ANSA’s formal grocery stores, we are placing products from the communal economy and the entrepreneurial economy. We see how they are linked, how they are perfectly integrated with Venezuelan agribusiness, where private entrepreneurs are in perfect alignment with the country’s policies alongside public companies, contributing to this great productive effort.”

In this regard, she urged the resumption of black bean production in the country. “We have to resume black bean production, which is part of our pabellón criollo, our national dish.”

Together with the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, and the Minister for Food, Carlos Leal Tellería, this activity was developed with the purpose of guaranteeing food security by connecting producers with consumers.

The initiative benefited 4,406 families, representing 17,624 people across eight communities. Additionally, 80.4 tons of food will be distributed, including 44 tons of animal protein and the remainder consisting of groceries, vegetables, and fruit.

On Sunday, the acting president highlighted Saturday’s visit to the commune.

“This is the path we are promoting through the communal economy: productive linkages, comprehensive social protection, and national unity. Through popular organization and participation, we are moving forward with hope and collective commitment for a prosperous future for Venezuela,” Rodríguez wrote.

The acting president also referred to the work being done to distribute food throughout the country, where 21,000 tons were distributed this weekend alone, of which more than 80 tons were supplied this Saturday at the Sovereign Field Fair in the Altagracia parish in Caracas.

Labor issues

Later on Saturday, Acting President Rodríguez reviewed the progress of the Labor Constituent Assembly with members of the cabinet, in order to guarantee the rights and benefits of the country’s workers two months before May 1.

The acting president shared images of the meeting and the attendees. Among those present at the meeting were Labor Minister Eduardo Piñate, PDVSA President Héctor Obregón, and the Vice President for Economy and Finance, Calixto Ortega Sánchez.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/JB