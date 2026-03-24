 Delcy Rodríguez Inaugurates Memorial for Victims of January 3 US Attack on Venezuela (+Transparency Website) – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 24, 2026
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez visits the new memorial. Photo: Correo de Orinoco.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez visits the new memorial. Photo: Correo de Orinoco.