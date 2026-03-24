At the General Cemetery of the South in Caracas, the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, inaugurated a monument to the heroes who fell on January 3, 2026,

The monument, built with marble and granite pieces, immortalizes the bravery of the men and women who lost their lives in defense of the homeland.

Acting President Rodríguez also reported on the restoration of the tribute to the martyrs of El Caracazo of February 27, 1989, when thousands of Venezuelans were gunned down by the military during protests against the neoliberal austerity measures of President Carlos Andrés Pérez.

The acting president highlighted the short time required to restore the cemetery projects thanks to the joint and coordinated action between the national, regional, and local governments.

“I truly acknowledge that we are able to be delivering this work that in just 6 months underwent a major intervention,” stated Acting President Rodríguez.

Transparency website launched

Likewise, on Monday, the Ministry of Finance launched the Transparencia Soberana web portal to track, in real time, the assets entering the nation from oil sales and the disbursement of these funds.

In January, the acting president had stated that the Chavista government would keep the people informed on this matter in order to ensure transparency.

At that time, Rodríguez announced the creation of two strategic sovereign funds: one for Social Protection and another for National Infrastructure. Regarding the first, the official explained that its purpose is to channel revenue derived from hydrocarbon production directly toward improving wages and financing fundamental programs in health, food, education, and housing.

The web portal reports that the resources collected in the month of March were allocated to the Social Protection Fund and were fully disbursed to strengthen workers’ comprehensive minimum income.

With respect to the second fund, aimed at optimizing public services such as electricity, water, gas, and road infrastructure, the portal has not yet recorded financial movements to date.

(LaIguana.tv)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL