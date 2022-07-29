“Go eat a container full of candies,” to avoid cursing, was how the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Deputy Diosdado Cabello, expressed his rejection of the payments which some transnational oil companies have requested if they are to resume their operations in Venezuela.

During his TV show Con el Mazo Dando, the Chavista leader described the executives of these companies as “shameless” and pointed out that it was these very same oil companies that caused enormous damage to Venezuela in the first place by deciding to stop oil production.

“Those companies that want to come to Venezuela and say, I am going to Venezuela, but you owe me so much, no dear businessmen, it is you who owe us, make sure you add up all of the damage you did to our country, you left the country at the most serious moment, and you left us hanging, not the government, but all the people of Venezuela, and now you come to tell us that we owe you, go eat a bunch of candies, cheeky,” he said

Mainstream media has been announcing for weeks that Chevron is in negotiations with the Venezuelan government to resume operations.

Cabello pointed out that this attitude is similar to that assumed by the European Union, which after applying countless sanctions to Russia, accuses the government of Vladimir Putin of using gas “as a weapon of war.”

He then predicted that the energy crisis in Europe is inevitable and pointed out that the reduction goals proclaimed by the European authorities are a farce with no basis in reality.

“They are not going to be able to do it because they are not even going to reach that 15%, and it is not that they do not want to reduce anything, it is that they are not going to have gas, and this is like an excuse to say ‘the governments are taking measures,’ they are not taking any measures, they could have all the gas in the world if they had not declared war on Russia, it is the truth and now they say ‘Russia uses gas as a weapon of war’ and they are attacking Russia with more sanctions everyday,” he then said.

A call to unity

Regarding the internal situation, Cabello reiterated the call for the unity of the revolutionary forces made by President Hugo Chávez and underlined the need to guarantee that this call is fulfilled above the interests of different groups.

“Bolívar and Chávez always called unity, remember that Commander Chávez came from there, from Cuba, in his illness and called us for unity, struggle, battle and victory, he gave us the order, and he called on us to show the unity of patriots, of the Great Patriotic Pole, and he also called for the unity of the patriots in the Bolivarian National Armed Force, around what: our Constitution, the project and our people, and this is the path that we must always be tracing, the path of unity, of overcoming any obstacle, any adversity, even of overcoming the ambitions of a small sector, unity must be above everything”, he noted.

He then assured his audience that “nobody and nothing can break” this unity, while stressing that he will fight against those who undermine this principle.

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesus Inojosa, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

