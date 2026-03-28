Nearly 510 detainees have died in Salvadoran prisons between April 2022 and March 2026.

On Friday, the state of emergency in El Salvador, implemented by President Nayib Bukele, marked four years since its approval, amid popular demands and accusations of human rights violations.

The Legislative Assembly, dominated by the Nuevas Ideas (NI) party, approved the measure in 2022 after a weekend with more than 80 homicides, the result of the breakdown of a pact between the government and gangs.

Bukele and his Security Cabinet maintain that the regime has “allowed them to combat gangs,” liberate territories, and reduce homicides, although official records show a sustained decline since 2016.

Lawyer Ingrid Escobar, of Humanitarian Legal Aid (SJH), denounced human rights violations and reported the deaths of 504 detainees in prisons between April 2022 and March 2026.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations have documented 6,889 complaints from victims, with arbitrary detention in 98% of cases, and indicate that 75% of the abuses are perpetrated by police officers.

The text reads:

“The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved life imprisonment for minors under 18 years of age accused of homicide, rape, or terrorism. The reform, promoted by Bukele in his “war” against gangs, eliminates juvenile benefits and mandates periodic reviews.”

Samuel Ramirez, representative of the Movement of Victims of the Regime, stated that after four years, there is “neither justice nor the release of innocent people,” accusing the government of silence, attacks, and the elimination of fundamental rights.

Congress approved the 49th extension of the regime’s mandate, despite denunciations from international jurists who warn of possible crimes against humanity, under the justification of the persistence of terrorist groups.

During the state of emergency, supported by allegedly 85% of the population, more than 91,650 people have been arrested on charges of gang membership or having ties to these criminal organizations.

The government defends the measure as part of its “war on gangs,” while questions persist about deaths in prisons, arbitrary arrests, and the erosion of human rights and constitutional guarantees.

(Telesur) by JP