Findings from a Press TV reporter reveal that reports claiming Iran launched missile attacks against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday are unfounded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE defense ministry claimed that its air defences “detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country.”

However, a review by Press TV’s reporter found that reports alleging Iranian missile attacks on the UAE are not accurate.

Iran’s conduct throughout the war has shown that whenever it takes an action, it issues a statement and accepts responsibility for it.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime has a long history of carrying out false-flag operations, and Iran has repeatedly warned regional countries to remain vigilant against such attempts.

During the 40-day war, which started with US-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against US military assets across the region, including in the United Arab Emirates. Iranian armed forces had been clear about their operations by issuing statements, giving details about the targeted sites.

Another recent false flag ploy happened in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Monday when a drone attack targeted the office of region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

In a post on X on the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly slammed the attack, saying, “Nothing justifies the reckless attack on PM Barzani’s office. Kurdish friends should be vigilant against false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors.”

“We protected our Kurdish friends against Saddam and DAESH, and we’re thankful for the security they’ve provided on our border,” he stated.

Analysts believe the Israeli regime seeks to use such ploys to draw other countries into the war.

(PressTV)