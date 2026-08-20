Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum denied this Tuesday that Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, son of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is under investigation by Mexican authorities for alleged fuel smuggling.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attributed the recent revocation of Andrés Manuel López Beltrán‘s U.S. visa to political pressure and urged the U.S. administration to present concrete evidence before sustaining any criminal accusation against Mexican citizens.

The head of State categorically rejected the allegations promoted by the leadership of the right-wing National Action Party (PAN, in Spanish), which had requested investigations into the alleged link between López Beltrán and networks of oil tax evasion.

The Mexican President emphasized that the visa withdrawal constitutes a unilateral decision by the United States seeking to interfere in Mexico’s internal affairs and turn the country into a battleground for its electoral contest. She ratified that the bilateral relationship must be sustained under the principle of coordination without subordination.

Sheinbaum also defended the achievements of her administration and the outgoing government in eradicating illegal fuel trafficking, assuring that the fight at customs checkpoints significantly reduced this crime. As part of institutional transparency, she announced that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR, In Spanish), together with the Energy and Finance secretariats, will offer a detailed technical report on the progress, arrests and operations carried out to dismantle illicit fuel trade networks in the country.

Text reads:

“We have no evidence whatsoever that Andrés Manuel López Beltrán is linked to a crime: President Claudia Sheinbaum.”

Sovereignty Defended

Days earlier, President Sheinbaum called to safeguard national sovereignty during the opening of the new general hospital of the Institute for Social Security and State Workers (Issste) in Tampico, Tamaulipas. During the activity, she reaffirmed that patriotism and recognition of popular struggles are fundamental, emphasizing that a foreign travel permit does not determine the value of any citizen.

The statements come after the U.S. State Department annulled the visa of López Beltrán, a fact notified by the affected person himself in a letter sent to President Donald Trump. Facing the measure, Sheinbaum described Washington’s decision as an act of interference motivated by political reasons, stressing that in Mexican territory the supreme authority resides exclusively in the will of the people.

The General Director of the Institute for Social Security and State Workers, Martí Batres, backed the President’s position by highlighting her firmness in defending the country’s self-determination against external pressures, in the framework of delivering medical infrastructure built to strengthen health care for the population.

The Mexican government’s response signals a hardening of the diplomatic tone ahead of the November elections in the United States, where migration and bilateral trade have become central campaign issues. Sheinbaum insisted that any accusation against Mexican officials or citizens must be supported by verifiable evidence and warned that her administration will not accept actions that undermine the country’s sovereignty.

(Telesur) by Laura V. Mor