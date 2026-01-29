 Facing the Empire, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Stands Shoulder to Shoulder With Venezuela’s Workers – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 29, 2026
Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting president, with oil workers in the state of Anzoategui on January 25, 2026. Photo: Venezuela's Office of the Presidency.

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting president, with oil workers in the state of Anzoategui on January 25, 2026. Photo: Venezuela's Office of the Presidency.

Translate »