A protester who denounced the January 3 US attack on Venezuela was sent to jail. The words were spoken directly to Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing with the US Secretary of State.

“Bombings, killings. That is a war crime,” said a protester during a public appearance of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this Wednesday, January 28. Rubio was questioned before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the illegal actions carried out by the US against Venezuela on January 3—an operation that included the bombing of populated areas in Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua and the kidnapping of the constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The protester’s outcry occurred less than a minute after Marco Rubio—widely known for his warlike policy against Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua—began to justify the actions that clearly violated international law.

The middle-aged man held a sign reading “Hands off Venezuela.” Below it appeared the phrase “Code Pink.” This is the name of a “grassroots feminist organization that works to end war and US imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources toward health care, education, green jobs, and other programs that promote life,” as they themselves explain on their website.

Faced with the accusations, Rubio showed no sign of feeling addressed and merely pointed with a finger, without turning to look at the protester—a gesture that can be interpreted as a request for the man to be removed from the chamber, which was carried out.

After the protester’s words, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch—who had previously celebrated the abduction of President Maduro and Cilia Flores and who had endorsed and praised the US military crimes in Venezuela—said: “Suspended, you know how it is. To jail,” as the man was being removed from the chamber while continuing to condemn the war crime carried out by the US.

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL