Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has officially received the insignia of commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), during a solemn ceremony at the Bolivarian Military University’s Courtyard of Honor in Caracas.

Accompanied by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, the acting president was honored by military authorities this Wednesday, January 28.

Cabello opened the ceremony, stating that Venezuela faces a complex situation following the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores by the US empire. “Our loyalty to the National Constitution and its acting president is absolute,” he stated, “because we understand that defending her administration is defending the continuity of the government and the integrity of the Venezuelan people.”

Minister Padrino reaffirmed the FANB’s support for Rodríguez, awarding her symbolic military insignia, including the Baton of Command and a replica of the sword of the Liberator Simón Bolívar. He emphasized that the FANB will act in accordance with the Constitution and the most recent interpretation by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), confirming that the high military command and the entire army remain under her leadership.

In an earlier announcement on social media, the defense minister highlighted the legitimacy of the acting president—both in the origin of her position and in constitutional practice—and ratified the full support of the military institution in the defense of the country, the preservation of peace, and the facilitation of reconciliation and democratic processes.

The ceremony featured 3,200 soldiers from the FANB’s five components—the Bolivarian Army, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, and Militia—deployed across Venezuela’s eight strategic regions of comprehensive defense. In military formation, the troops swore to continue the ideals of Simón Bolívar, revived by Hugo Chávez, and linked to the leadership of Nicolás Maduro. Analysts have noted that the act demonstrates the monolithic unity of all state institutions and the constitutionally elected Chavista leadership.

“Our Liberator Father Bolívar, the man of difficulties, was known not only for his giant and immense victories, but also for his defeats, for his countless defeats and misfortunes,” Rodríguez recalled, adding: “I ask you that the same spirit of the Liberator, the greatest in the universe, may take hold of you to open the new paths that we must take today to defend the homeland.”

She stated that it is up to the military youth to guarantee the splendid future of a free homeland, explaining that she comes “with the strength of our history and with the strength of the power of the Venezuelan people.”

National Office for Cyber Defense

During the ceremony, Rodríguez announced the creation of the National Office for Cyber Defense and Security of Venezuela, which will be attached to the Council of Vice Presidents.

The office will be headed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez. Rodríguez asked the nation’s scientists and technology experts to unite with the Military Scientific Council to apply their capabilities toward the defense of Venezuelan cyberspace, less than a month the atrocious military attack by the US empire that violated Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU