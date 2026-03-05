Cuba’s National Electrical Union reported a massive power outage after a critical failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, whereupon the energy authorities immediately activated recovery protocols to restore service in affected areas.

Cuba’s National Electrical Union (UNE, in spanish) reported a widespread disconnection across the National Electrical System (SEN, in Spanish) on Wednesday, March 4, affecting power supply from the province of Camagüey in the center-east to Pinar del Rio in the western area of the island.

The state-owned company confirmed the interruption began at 12:41 P.M. local time, following an unexpected shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant in western Matanzas province, attributed to a boiler malfunction.

Guiteras Plant Fails

The Cuban Electrical Union immediately activated recovery protocols to restore service to the affected areas across the island. The Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, a crucial component of the country’s energy production, experienced a critical boiler fault that triggered its unexpected exit from the national electrical system, as authorities reported.

This singular event had a cascading effect, leading to the extensive disconnection that left a significant portion of the island without electricity. Authorities informed that they are currently working to assess the full extent of the damage and to bring the plant back online.

🚨 #AHORA || Se produjo una desconexión del Sistema Electroenergético Nacional desde Camagüey hasta Pinar del Río. Ya se encuentran activados todos los protocolos para el restablecimiento del SEN. pic.twitter.com/yMZK048Tey — Unión Eléctrica de Cuba (@OSDE_UNE) March 4, 2026

Text reads: “There was a disconnection of the National Electrical Energy System from Camagüey to Pinar del Rio. All protocols for the restoration of the National Electrical System (SEN) are now activated.”

The reliance on aging infrastructure and the challenges in acquiring necessary parts for maintenance and upgrades significantly contribute to the frequency and severity of such outages, reinforced by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the nation.

Just the day before, on Tuesday, March 3, Havana experienced a prolonged power outage for approximately 19 hours, according to official data. The capital’s electrical company noted a maximum affectation, highlighting the persistent energy deficit in the country, which “depends on the availability conditions of the National Electrical System”.

U.S. Blockade Escalates

This scenario of instability is largely attributed to the intensifying oil siege imposed by the United States Government against the country.

A recent Executive Order signed by Donald Trump administration explicitly prohibits the importation of fuels by threatening to impose tariffs on goods from countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba. This measure has been widely condemned by various leaders and organizations worldwide, including the United Nations, as an attempt at economic suffocation designed to provoke extreme shortages among the Cuban population. Critics argue that this policy interferes with the island’s sovereign right to sustain its daily life and the functioning of its basic services, aiming to create social unrest and destabilize the government.

The restrictions imposed by the United States blockade severely affect the maintenance cycles and the acquisition of essential accessories needed to modernize Cuba’s energy infrastructure. Beyond the energy sector, these sanctions also impact the sustenance of basic and essential services such as healthcare, the production and distribution of food, and education.

The U.S. hostile policy limits Cuba’s capacity to respond effectively to technical failures in its aging power plants, exacerbating a challenging situation, as its authorities have repeatedly denounced it.

The consistent denial of access to global markets for crucial components and spare parts means that even minor technical glitches can lead to widespread and prolonged power outages, creating significant hardship for the Cuban people.

The UN and other international bodies have repeatedly called for an end to the genocidal blockade, citing its detrimental effects on Human Rights and the real development of the country.

This latest power outage serves as a stark reminder of the profound and far-reaching consequences of external economic pressures on Cuba’s ability to maintain vital services for its citizens.

(teleSUR)