During patrol work, members of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) seized a fuel depot used for illegal mining in La Paragua sector, Bolívar state.

Through social media, the strategic operational commander of the FANB, Domingo Hernández Lárez, commented that “these deposits are used for the destruction of nature and depredation of the environment in security zones and areas protected by the state.”

En el estado Bolívar, sector la Paragua, #FANB localiza depósito logístico de combustible usado para la minería ilegal en actividades de destrucción de la naturaleza y depredación del medio ambiente en zonas de seguridad y áreas protegidas por el Estado. #OperaciónRoraima2023 pic.twitter.com/DymVZGlL3P — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) April 24, 2023

Likewise, Hernández Lárez highlighted that the FANB carries out constant patrol work throughout the nation in order to ensure the integral defense of the country.

“Currently, we patrol the banks of the Orinoco River, where we hope to dismantle illegal mining networks that destroy the environment and pollute the waters,” he said.

Arrests

On the other hand, FANB reported that in the Caratal sector, in Bolívar state, they apprehended four active members from an organized crime network, “El Perú,” from whom they seized two 9mm pistols, ammunition, and a truck-type vehicle.

#OperaciónRoraima2023, #FANB en labores de patrullaje y escudriñamiento aprehende a cuatro ciudadanos integrantes activos del #GEDO “El Perú”, a quienes se le incautan dos pistolas cal. 9mm, dos cargadores de pistola, cuatro cartuchos cal 9 mm y un vehículo tipo camión, en el… pic.twitter.com/VZztnMykrw — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) April 24, 2023

In the state of Táchira, a citizen was arrested who was secretly transporting 59 finger-sized packages of alleged cocaine. “The woman was traveling in a public transport vehicle, coming from Colombia to Upata, Bolívar state,” stated the FANB.

Finally, the FANB commander also reported that in Anzoátegui state, the FANB detained a subject with 1,500 kg. of strategic materials travelling in a pickup.

A group of FANB operatives. Photo: Twitter/@ZodiAragua3.

