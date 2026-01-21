 Fight The Guardian’s Lies About Venezuela – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 21, 2026
Friends and supporters of the RCG and RATB spoke outside the Guardian exposing its role as a mouthpiece of the British ruling class. Photo: FRFI.

Friends and supporters of the RCG and RATB spoke outside the Guardian exposing its role as a mouthpiece of the British ruling class. Photo: FRFI.

Translate »