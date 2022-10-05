As of this Monday, more than eight million Venezuelan students returned to class under the 100% face-to-face modality, for the 2022-2023 school period.

The Minister for Education Yelitze Santaella affirmed that, for this start of the year, the students will be covered by school social care programs. She explained that in partnership with the Ministry for Food, students will be served through the School Food Program (PAE). It also agreed to provide school supplies and internet service coverage for 20,000 schools, currently covering 6,116 educational centers.

According to the school schedule announced by the National Executive, starting this October 3, the following levels begin classes: pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational, and adults education.

Agradezco la entrevista vía telefónica a mis camaradas @RALDAHIR y @pedrojyajure, en el programa "Al Aire", conversamos sobre el inicio de esta fiesta escolar en todo el territorio nacional.@NicolasMaduro @delcyrodriguezv @MPPEDUCACION pic.twitter.com/KjD5a46OPH — Yelitze Santaella (@_LaAvanzadora) October 3, 2022

Then, on December 16, the culmination of the first pedagogical term will be celebrated and will give way to the Christmas season.

During the special Back to Classes program, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Santaella called for the continuation and reinforcement of biosecurity measures in the country’s educational centers to avoid a rise of COVID-19 cases.

“We are going to continue to maintain the measures in each of the educational institutions,” Santaella said. “To do this, we have the teachers, the staff of the Ministry, the support of parents, and representatives of the children and young people who return to classes in a 100% face-to-face manner.”

Santaella reiterated that the national government, together with the Military Community Brigades for Health and Education (Bricomiles), have multiplied efforts to rehabilitate the country’s educational centers so that they are fit to be used for the 2022-2033 school period. There are 28,000 schools in the country between public and private institutions, of which 9,800 are being rehabilitated through Bricomiles.

The minister announced that for this October 4, monthly bonus payments for the education sector will be issued.

Venezuelan students in a classroom. Photo: RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.