Members of the Bnei Menashe (Sons of Manasseh) community from India wave Israeli flags as they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, on April 23, 2026. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP.

Members of the Bnei Menashe (Sons of Manasseh) community from India wave Israeli flags as they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, on April 23, 2026. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP.