Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil has publicly thanked the numerous progressive movements and international organizations from across the African continent that have condemned the US empire’s aggression against the Caribbean country.
In a social media post this Thursday, January 29, the top diplomat stated that the actions of the US represent a flagrant violation of national self-determination, and manifest as unacceptable aggression against the stability of a sovereign country.
Minister Gil’s post was in response to a joint statement released Wednesday, primarily by Pan-African liberation social movements, demanding the freedom of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores.
Gil remarked on the importance of international solidarity committed to the anti-colonial struggle and the calls for the release of the presidential couple, and honored their dedication of both of their lives to defending the sovereignty and self-determination of their people.
Speak, Speak, Whatever You Must Speak: Asian Solidarity With Venezuela
Below, you can read the full text of the joint statement and its signatories:
We, the undersigned organizations and movements committed to social justice, democracy, and international law, grounded in anti-imperialist struggle and peoples’ sovereignty, unite in unequivocal condemnation of the recent kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, the constitutionally recognized president of Venezuela, by armed forces acting on behalf of the US government. This act constitutes an expression of imperial violence, representing a flagrant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty, the fundamental right to self-determination, and the norms of civilized international conduct. It reflects a long-standing pattern of US interventionism aimed at ‘disciplining’ states that resist imperial control over resources, political systems, and development paths.
The abduction of President Maduro is not merely an attack on an individual, but a direct assault on popular sovereignty and the collective democratic agency of the Venezuelan working masses and the foundational principles of the United Nations Charter. It represents a dangerous escalation in the use of unilateral coercive force, and abduction as instruments of imperial power, and sets a perilous precedent that threatens the sovereignty of all nations. Such actions erode global trust and expose a contempt for the diplomatic and legal frameworks designed to maintain peace and order between states. Guided by reflection and inspiration from the principled statements and positions of progressive organizations and sovereign states across the world, we call upon the conscience of the international community to:
1. Publicly denounce US imperialist aggression against Venezuela in all its forms, including military attacks on civilians, coercion, and regime-change operations. Demand accountability for violations of international law.
2. Organize pickets and deliver letters of protest at US embassies and consulates worldwide, demanding an immediate end to aggression against Venezuela.
3. Demand the immediate and unconditional release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and reject any act of state-sponsored kidnapping, detention, or removal of Venezuela’s elected leadership.
4. Categorically reject all forms of foreign military intervention, intelligence operations, occupation, and regime change efforts in Venezuela.
5. Uphold and reaffirm Venezuela’s inalienable right to political independence, self-governance, and territorial integrity, free from foreign intervention, occupation, or imposed authority.
6. Insist that all disputes be resolved through peaceful negotiation and multilateral diplomacy. Reject coercion, subversion, sanctions, and the use of force as tools of international policy.
7. Affirm that true democracy means allowing the Venezuelan people to determine their political and economic future without foreign destabilization or interference.
8. Petition governments and parliaments to publicly condemn US actions and to sever all military, intelligence, and security cooperation with the aggressor.
9. Sustain coordinated social media campaigns using hashtags such as #HandsOffVenezuela and #FreeMaduro to break the media blockade and spread accurate information.
10. Hold popular assemblies, political education workshops, forums, and documentary screenings in communities, universities, and workplaces to expose imperialist strategies aimed at seizing resources and undermining sovereignty.
11. Stand in active solidarity with the Venezuelan people and all nations resisting imperial domination, affirming that an attack on one sovereign people is an attack on all.
We express our unwavering solidarity with the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in this moment of crisis. History teaches us that imperialism and foreign intervention breed only instability, conflict, and human suffering.
Grounded in Pan-Africanism, anti-colonial struggle, and South–South solidarity, as progressive forces, we reject this archaic doctrine of might-makes-right. We recommit ourselves to building a just world order where sovereignty is respected, international law is upheld, and the self-determination of all peoples is guaranteed.
Together, we affirm, ‘From the continent and beyond, our rallying cry is one: We progressive voices of the world, unite!’ Together, we shall end imperialism!
Hands Off Venezuela!
Signatories:
- Africa Collective, France
- African Youth Movement for the Promotion of the African Union Gabon (MJAPUA), Gabon
- All African People’s Revolutionary Party, Ghana
- ANJUD Association, Niger
- APP/Burkindi, Burkina Faso
- APP-diaspora/Benin, Benin
- Association for the Development of Angolan and Foreign Young People (ADJAE), Angola
- BISO PEOPLE Citizens’ Movement, Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
- Botswana National Front, Botswana
- Coalition of the Togolese Diaspora for Change and Democracy (CODITOGO), Togo
- Communist Party Marxist Kenya (CPM-K), Kenya
- Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ghana
- Cultural Committee for Democracy in Benin (CCDB), Benin
- FRAPP (Front for a Popular and Pan-African Anti-Imperialist Revolution), Senegal
- Friends of the Congo, United States of America
- General Confederation of Workers of Côte d’Ivoire (CGT -CI), Côte d’Ivoire
- Ghana Eye Report, Ghana
- Harbist Movement, Djibouti
- Headquarters of the Revolution, Mali
- Humanists Malawi, Malawi
- International Committee of Black Peoples (CIPN), France
- International Decolonization Front, France
- International Front for Decolonization (FID), France
- International Movement for Reparations (MIR), France
- Kanak Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), France
- Mabedja Pan-Africanists, Comoros
- National Coordination of Citizen Monitoring Associations, Burkina Faso
- National Federation of Education (FNE), MoroccoPan-African Convergence, Cameroon
- Pan-African League – Umoja, France
- Pan-African Unitary Dynamic (DUP), France
- Pan-African Progressive Front
- Pan-African Youth of the Central African Republic, Central African Republic
- Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), Morocco
- People’s National Convention, Ghana
- Planet of Young Pan-Africanists of Burkina Faso (PJP-BF), Burkina Faso
- Plate MdaiJasho – Agro Hip Hop Movement, Tanzania
- Popular Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG), Guadeloupe (France)
- Process of Black Communities (PCN), Colombia
- Progressive Movement of African Peoples (MPA), Guinea
- Socialist Movement of Ghana
- Socialist Party of Zambia, Zambia
- State55 Afrika, Cameroon
- The Maroon Circle, France
- The Pan-Africans Movement, Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
- Tunisia Forward Movement, Tunisia
- United Actions for Democracy (UAD), Nigeria
- United Textile Employees Union (UNITE), Lesotho
- Union of Populations of Cameroon – National Manifesto for the Establishment of Democracy (UPC-MANIDEM), Cameroon
- We Can Movement, Mauritania
Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff
OT/JRE/AU
- orinocotribune
- orinocotribune
- orinocotribune
- orinocotribune