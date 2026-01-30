We, the undersigned organizations and movements committed to social justice, democracy, and international law, grounded in anti-imperialist struggle and peoples’ sovereignty, unite in unequivocal condemnation of the recent kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, the constitutionally recognized president of Venezuela, by armed forces acting on behalf of the US government. This act constitutes an expression of imperial violence, representing a flagrant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty, the fundamental right to self-determination, and the norms of civilized international conduct. It reflects a long-standing pattern of US interventionism aimed at ‘disciplining’ states that resist imperial control over resources, political systems, and development paths.

The abduction of President Maduro is not merely an attack on an individual, but a direct assault on popular sovereignty and the collective democratic agency of the Venezuelan working masses and the foundational principles of the United Nations Charter. It represents a dangerous escalation in the use of unilateral coercive force, and abduction as instruments of imperial power, and sets a perilous precedent that threatens the sovereignty of all nations. Such actions erode global trust and expose a contempt for the diplomatic and legal frameworks designed to maintain peace and order between states. Guided by reflection and inspiration from the principled statements and positions of progressive organizations and sovereign states across the world, we call upon the conscience of the international community to:

1. Publicly denounce US imperialist aggression against Venezuela in all its forms, including military attacks on civilians, coercion, and regime-change operations. Demand accountability for violations of international law.

2. Organize pickets and deliver letters of protest at US embassies and consulates worldwide, demanding an immediate end to aggression against Venezuela.

3. Demand the immediate and unconditional release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and reject any act of state-sponsored kidnapping, detention, or removal of Venezuela’s elected leadership.

4. Categorically reject all forms of foreign military intervention, intelligence operations, occupation, and regime change efforts in Venezuela.

5. Uphold and reaffirm Venezuela’s inalienable right to political independence, self-governance, and territorial integrity, free from foreign intervention, occupation, or imposed authority.

6. Insist that all disputes be resolved through peaceful negotiation and multilateral diplomacy. Reject coercion, subversion, sanctions, and the use of force as tools of international policy.

7. Affirm that true democracy means allowing the Venezuelan people to determine their political and economic future without foreign destabilization or interference.

8. Petition governments and parliaments to publicly condemn US actions and to sever all military, intelligence, and security cooperation with the aggressor.

9. Sustain coordinated social media campaigns using hashtags such as #HandsOffVenezuela and #FreeMaduro to break the media blockade and spread accurate information.

10. Hold popular assemblies, political education workshops, forums, and documentary screenings in communities, universities, and workplaces to expose imperialist strategies aimed at seizing resources and undermining sovereignty.

11. Stand in active solidarity with the Venezuelan people and all nations resisting imperial domination, affirming that an attack on one sovereign people is an attack on all.

We express our unwavering solidarity with the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in this moment of crisis. History teaches us that imperialism and foreign intervention breed only instability, conflict, and human suffering.

Grounded in Pan-Africanism, anti-colonial struggle, and South–South solidarity, as progressive forces, we reject this archaic doctrine of might-makes-right. We recommit ourselves to building a just world order where sovereignty is respected, international law is upheld, and the self-determination of all peoples is guaranteed.

Together, we affirm, ‘From the continent and beyond, our rallying cry is one: We progressive voices of the world, unite!’ Together, we shall end imperialism!

Hands Off Venezuela!

Signatories: