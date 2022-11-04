On Tuesday, November 1, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, called upon the right wing to end its pressure measures in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where it is conducting an indefinite strike over differences with the government regarding the date of the upcoming national census. President Arce said that the formation of the technical commission to decide the date of the census will give certainty to the people about the national statistical survey. He added that the invitation to dialogue will remain open for all.

(Hilo) Con la instalación de la comisión técnica que decidirá la fecha del Censo, damos certidumbre a la población sobre la ejecución y calidad del proceso censal. Exhortamos a deponer cualquier medida de presión que atente contra la reconstrucción de #SantaCruz — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 3, 2022

“We always call for dialogue and the invitation remains open, because we believe that it is the best mechanism for conflict resolution,” the president said. “It is time the people of Santa Cruz have some peace.”

Siempre convocamos al diálogo y la invitación permanece abierta, porque confiamos en que es el mejor mecanismo para la solución de conflictos. Es momento de dar tranquilidad al pueblo cruceño. — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 3, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2, Bolivian Minister of Development Planning Sergio Cusicanqui announced that the technical commission will be set up on Friday, November 4, in which will participate delegates from international organizations, public universities, governors’ offices, and mayors’ offices.

The technical commission is the result of the consensus reached in the Plurinational Meeting for a Census with Consensus, held last week in Cochabamba. More than 300 elected authorities from all over the country participated in the meeting that was called by President Arce to decide on the framework and schedule of the census process.

