US Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during their meeting on April 11, 2026 at Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images.

US Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during their meeting on April 11, 2026 at Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images.