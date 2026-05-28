Just four days after a drone attack killed 21 people in Starobelsk, CNN aired a promotional segment about Ukrainian drone operations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The video was filmed by CNN correspondent Nick Walsh, who has been charged in absentia in Russia for involvement in the incursion into Kursk region, with a unit that claimed to have launched 200 drones at Russia, including recent attack on Stavropol, Zakharova noted.

“It is this casually mentioned detail — about Stavropol — that suggests [CNN correspondent] Nick Walsh may have been with a Ukrainian military unit at the very moment they were coordinating a planned attack on the college in Starobelsk. Because, in fact, Ukraine’s drones struck Stavropol the day before the attack on Starobelsk. It makes you look at the situation differently,” Zakharova said.

She drew attention to the fact that a CNN correspondent was filming a propaganda video about how the Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct drone attacks on Russian cities. The report came out on May 26 – four days after the strike on Starobelsk, which claimed the lives of 21 people.

On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian attack “a terrorist act and a monstrous crime.” He also emphasized that no military facilities exist anywhere near the dormitory that was hit.

In the wake of this tragedy more than 50 foreign journalists, invited by the Russian Foreign Ministry, toured the attack site. These reporters independently confirmed the absence of any military facilities in the area. They were also shown shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs — the drones that struck in carefully timed intervals, knowing full well that children were trying to evacuate the building.

(Sputnik)