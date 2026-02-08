 Government of Argentina Wants Social Leader Milagro Sala to Serve Sentence in Prison – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 8, 2026
Argentinian social leader Milagro Sala in one of her court appearances. Photo: X/@LapapaDiario.

Argentinian social leader Milagro Sala in one of her court appearances. Photo: X/@LapapaDiario.

Translate »