During a community outreach activity in the Almirante Lino de Clemente commune, Miranda state, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez emphasized the strategic need to break with the oil rentier economic model and highlighted the importance of strengthening of the Venezuelan participatory and protagonistic socialist model in this regard.

During the activity, held on Saturday, february 7, Rodríguez highlighted that oil revenue will be reserved exclusively for social welfare and the improvement of public services, while production must originate from the territory in the communes.

“The economic development of Venezuela must be comprehensive and enhance the great potential that our country has,” the acting president stated.

She announced the First National Conference on Entrepreneurial Economy and Communal Economy, with the aim of ensuring the production and supply of food and services directly from organized communities.

Oil revenue for social investment and public services

Acting President Rodríguez announced that oil revenues will be allocated exclusively to social welfare and public services.

She explained that this has the objective of protecting the citizens’ rights from the fluctuations in the global market, as well as promoting the diversification of domestic production.

Rodríguez emphasized that the new financial framework relies on the creation of two strategic sovereign wealth funds. The first will be aimed at the direct protection of the people’s power, while the second will focus on modernizing the country’s infrastructure.

Finally, she opined that national peace depends on a strong national economy and active productive mechanisms.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC