The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that more than 13.5 million toys have been distributed to the children of Venezuela. The distribution of toys is an annual event carried out by the government of Venezuela as part of its Merry Christmas Plan.

“More than 13 and a half million toys have been distributed to the children of the country as part of the Merry Christmas 2023 Plan,” the vice president stated at an event in Los Telares sector of the Caricuao parish of the Libertador municipality of Caracas, on Saturday, December 23.

“The playground and the completely renovated health center have also been opened,” she highlighted, referring to the renovation works being carried out in the municipality. At the event Rodríguez was accompanied by the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez; the chief of the government of Caracas, Nahum Fernández; and other authorities.

Rodríguez pointed out that the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, guarantees the delivery of toys to children every year. “Even in the midst of the worst crisis, the president tried to provide a moment of happiness despite the difficulties,” she said.

The vice president added that the entire government made efforts to ensure the distribution of toys to children throughout the country.

(Ciudad Valencia)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

