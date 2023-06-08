Caracas, June 7, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan polling firm Hinterlaces recently published the results of its latest Monitor País study, carried out in May of this year, in which 1,200 citizens across Venezuelan territory were asked to share their opinion about a group of politicians belonging to the Venezuelan far-right opposition.

The results of the poll, published this Wednesday, June 7, showed Juan Guaidó leading as the most unpopular politician. 84% of those consulted expressed a negative opinion about the former deputy—who now resides in the US—while only 11% of those surveyed expressed a favorable opinion.

Conozca a los dirigentes de oposición Más Impopulares #MonitorPais Hinterlaces (Mayo 2023) pic.twitter.com/SqygZsMBqw — Hinterlaces (@Hinterlaces) June 7, 2023

On the opposite side, Manuel Rosales, the current governor of the state of Zulia, polled as the least unpopular, with 62% among those consulted finding him unpopular and 29% held a positive opinion of him.

The results posted on Hinterlaces via social media further detail the following in terms of the popularity of the other politicians: Julio Borges (81% unfavorable, 9% favorable), Henry Ramos Allup (81% unfavorable, 8% favorable), Leopoldo López (80% unfavorable, 15% favorable), Henrique Capriles (79% unfavorable, 17% favorable), Manuel Rosales (62% unfavorable, 29% favorable).

The polling firm also published the results of another public opinion survey conducted in the month of May, where they asked 1,200 people who they think will win the opposition primaries scheduled for next October. The results were separated into those planning to vote in the primaries and defining themselves as opposition supporters, and those just planning to vote.

The results are consistent in positioning María Corina Machado as the most favored option, followed by Benjamin Rausseo, Manuel Rosales, and Henrique Capriles. The poll shows variations in support depending on whether the participant defined themselves as an opposition supporter or not, such that María Corina Machado received 69% of the intention to vote among those planning to vote but also defining themselves as opposition supporters, as compared with 49% among those just planning to vote.

¿ Quién ganará las primarias de la oposición ? #MonitorPais Hinterlaces (Mayo 2023) pic.twitter.com/mjegszv6kx — Hinterlaces (@Hinterlaces) June 7, 2023

The same differentiation is seen with Benjamin Rausseo, with 25% (those intending to vote and opposition supporters) and 16% (those just intending to vote), followed by Manuel Rosales with 9% and 7%, and Henrique Capriles with 8% and 7%.

The electoral commission of the opposition primaries announced this week that they are going to request technical assistance from the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), polarizing the debate between the sectors of the opposition who reject this decision against those recognizing that the CNE is the only valid institution to give legitimacy to electoral results. María Corina Machado stands as one of the most radical promoters of this rejection.

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.