May 9, 2023
Five candidates excluded from the upcoming Guatemalan elections by lawfare: (from left to right) Juan Francisco Solórzano Foppa, Roberto Arzú, Thelma Cabrera, Edmond Mulet, Aldo Dávila. Photo: Paolina Albani.

Five candidates excluded from the upcoming Guatemalan elections by lawfare: (from left to right) Juan Francisco Solórzano Foppa, Roberto Arzú, Thelma Cabrera, Edmond Mulet, Aldo Dávila. Photo: Paolina Albani.