He also expressed gratitude to Yemen, Iraq and all countries assisting the resistance, calling on the Lebanese state to correct its position toward Iran and welcome every supportive nation.

Sheikh Qassem extends congratulations to Lebanese Christians

At the outset of his speech, Sheikh Qassem extended heartfelt congratulations to Lebanese Christians on the blessed Easter, praying that Allah grant all success in following the path of Christ (peace be upon him) through love, social service and noble morals that serve humanity.

He stated that the brutal Israeli-American aggression respects no humanitarian or moral principles and constitutes a clear occupation.

Under the terms of the November 2024 ceasefire, cross-border attacks were supposed to cease, and Israel was to withdraw troops that had invaded southern Lebanon in October.

The agreement stipulated a complete cessation of aggression, the release of prisoners and the start of reconstruction.

“Yet Israel has not implemented a single clause of the agreement,” Sheikh Qassem said, noting that hundreds of martyrs and wounded have fallen. At the same time, diplomacy failed to advance even one step, with aggression continuing unabated under full American support.

‘Enemy wants to destroy Lebanon’s strength’

The resistance chose the appropriate moment to act, thereby foiling a massive pre-planned Zionist aggression aimed at inflicting enormous losses on Lebanon. “We deprived the enemy of the element of surprise,” Sheikh Qassem stated.

The enemy’s goals are crystal clear, he explained: to destroy Lebanon’s strength as a prelude to the criminal “Greater Israel” project.

“For the record, all of Lebanon is targeted,” he emphasized. “When Israel occupies southern Lebanon, it means occupying Lebanon; when it spreads its killing across Lebanese territory, it means all of Lebanon is targeted.”

‘US and Israel want Lebanese army to fight its own people’

Sheikh Qassem sharply criticized those within the Lebanese state who have failed to shoulder their responsibility to confront the aggression.

While the state’s weakness might explain its inability to act, he said, it cannot justify turning into a tool for Israel by exerting pressure and issuing governmental decisions that weaken the internal front.

“Israel and the United States have openly stated they want to strengthen the army to disarm Hezbollah, fight it, dismantle its institutions and eliminate the resistance, its people and all who support it,” he warned.

“They want the (Lebanese) army to fight its own people — something the army cannot and will not do,” he said. Because Lebanon is existentially targeted by the “Greater Israel” project and its independence is under threat, the resistance has launched the Battle of the Devoured Straw in defense of the homeland, its people and its sovereignty.

“This is not a ‘security of the north’ battle but an aggression aimed at devouring Lebanon, its strength, its people and its resistance,” he affirmed.’

‘Let us confront the aggression together’

Addressing the president and prime minister of Lebanon directly, Sheikh Qassem urged unity: “Let us confront the aggression together, and afterward we can agree on the future.”

He called on the government to immediately retract its March 2 decisions criminalizing the resistance and labeling its fighters as outlaws, describing the move as “stabbing the resistance in the back” and a grave mistake that must be reversed for the sake of national unity and sovereignty.

The Hezbollah secretary general saluted the heroic fighters in the field, who are writing the greatest epics with a remarkable spirit of martyrdom.

“These are the sons of Hussein; they do not bow their heads except to Allah,” he said.

Victory, Sheikh Qassem explained, is already being achieved: inflicting pain on the enemy, preventing it from reaching its goals and denying it any settlement.

The resistance operates with hit-and-run tactics, various means and will capture enemy soldiers whenever the opportunity arises, ensuring the occupiers live in constant fear. “The resistance is, above all, faith, will and capability,” he added.

“We have no measure of time or scale of sacrifices; our measure is to remain steadfast, keep our heads held high and liberate the land,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem affirms national unity

Sheikh Qassem affirmed national unity, declaring that Christians and Muslims are brothers in homeland, faith and heavenly messages.

He stressed solidarity with Sunni brothers and the Amal Movement, stating that all are “sons of Imam Musa al-Sadr” and that attempts to sow sedition between Hezbollah, Amal, the army or the people will fail.

He also addressed the displaced, praising their honor, sacrifice and patience that have astonished the world, urging them to direct their anger solely at Israel.

Sheikh Qassem strongly denied fabricated accusations by certain Persian Gulf countries, especially Kuwait and Bahrain, regarding alleged “cells,” stating that Hezbollah has denied the claims three times without evidence.

He called for cooperation against the common Israeli threat that targets everyone.

The secretary general saluted all martyrs and civilians, including martyred commander Youssef Ismail Hashem, Sheikh martyr Sadiq al-Nabulsi, and resistance journalists from Al-Manar, Al-Nour, Al-Mayadeen and others — notably the dean of resistance journalists, martyr Ali Shuaib, as well as Mohammad Sherri, Fatima and Mohammad Ftouni, Suzan al-Khalil and the rest.

He also honored martyrs from the army, state security, medical, nursing and emergency teams, stressing that Israel targets every Lebanese because the battle is for the entire homeland.

‘The resistance will remain in the field until the last breath’

Sheikh Naim Qassem concluded with a clear message: the resistance will remain in the field until the last breath, presenting a model to the world of a resilient Lebanon — army, people and resistance — confronting the Israeli-American enemy.

“The occupation will end, even if after some time. We are the owners of the land and we will raise Lebanon’s head high,” he affirmed.

Israeli breaches of the November 2024 ceasefire have resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of Lebanese citizens. Israel persists in occupying five Lebanese highlands captured during the recent war, along with other regions of Lebanon that it has controlled for many years.

In October 2023, Israel launched military attacks on Lebanon, which escalated into a full-blown war by September 2024, leading to over 4,000 fatalities and approximately 17,000 injuries.

Lebanese authorities have consistently called for pressure on Tel Aviv to stop its assaults and adhere to the ceasefire conditions. They are demanding the removal of Israeli troops from the territories seized in the last war.