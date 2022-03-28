‘I am a Lawyer and He is an Actor’: Hungary’s Prime Minister Responds to Zelensky

The Hungarian Prime Minister, ultranationalist Viktor Orbán, responded today to a recent criticism expressed against him by the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelensky, saying that he (Orbán) is a lawyer and not just an actor like the Ukrainian president.

“I am a lawyer and I work with the knowledge I have accumulated in the world of law. Someone who is an actor works with the knowledge he has gathered as an actor. I don’t see anything special about this,” Orbán told Kossuth public radio.

In his now regular virtual speeches to European leaders, this week Zelensky explicitly addressed Orbán and asked him to decide “which side” he is on in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Hungary, a NATO member country since 2004, has tried to present itself as neutral in this crisis and has not allowed the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine through its territory.

Orbán, who is seeking his fourth term in the general elections next Sunday, has so far maintained a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ruling Hungarian party, Fidesz, accuses the opposition, which is a broad coalition from left to right, of wanting to drag Hungary into the Ukraine war.

While its relations with Russia, especially in the energy sector, have been excellent until now, relations with Kiev have been tense for years, since Budapest accused Kiev of discriminating against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

