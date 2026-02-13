International coalition launches Our America Flotilla to deliver food and medicine to Cuba amid U.S. blockade.

An international coalition of social movements, trade unions, and humanitarian organizations on February, 12 announced a maritime mission set to deliver essential food, medicine, and supplies to Cuban communities facing severe shortages exacerbated by intensified U.S. blockade and recent sanctions.

The “Our America Flotilla” (“Nuestra América Flotilla”, in Spanish), named after Cuban National Hero Jose Marti’s 1891 essay, will set sail next month with a group of volunteers in a direct response to the U.S. blockade, which has disrupted fuel imports, grounded flights, and forced emergency conservation measures across Cuba.

The initiative aims to alleviate the impact of a rapidly deteriorating situation on the Caribbean island, which is directly related with the humanitarian consequences of the aggressive U.S. foreign policy .

ANNOUNCING 🇨🇺 The Nuestra América Flotilla. We are sailing to Cuba, bringing critical humanitarian aid for its people. Together, we can break the siege, save lives, and stand up for the cause of Cuban self-determination. Join us: https://t.co/MZCQqtWqqD pic.twitter.com/LaMwvZ1wgO — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) February 12, 2026

“When governments impose collective punishment, ordinary people have a responsibility to act”, declared David Adler, a member of the Progressive International collective and one of the Flotilla organizers.

“We prepare to sail to Cuba for the same reason we traveled in the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza: to break the siege, bring food and medicine, and demonstrate that solidarity can cross any border or sea”, he strongly affirmed.

Thiago Avila, a driving force behind the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza, emphasized that the mission to Cuba extends beyond delivering material assistance. It also seeks to “transmit the message that the Cuban people are not alone”, highliting the power of solidarity between the people.

The coalition has launched a website to gather support and will hold its first assembly this Sunday to advance logistical planning, coordinate volunteers, and manage the acquisition of humanitarian supplies.

Organizers warn that tighter U.S. sanctions have led to widespread power outages and limited access to gasoline, impacting homes, medical centers, and essential infrastructure.

(teleSUR)