 The US Military Aided Mass Child Rape in Afghanistan. Now Its Soldiers Are Committing This Crime at Fort Bragg – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 13, 2026
A US soldier takes position in Mush Kahel village, Ghazni province, Afghanistan, July 23, 2012. Photo: Andrew Baker.

A US soldier takes position in Mush Kahel village, Ghazni province, Afghanistan, July 23, 2012. Photo: Andrew Baker.

Translate »