The Foreign Ministry of Venezuela and the Simón Bolívar Institute received international solidarity delegations visiting the country amid US threats. At the event, held on Saturday, February 21, the activists reaffirmed their solidarity with Venezuela and their support for President Nicolás Maduro and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, currently held hostage by the US. The activists visited various communes and saw the progress made by the organized people.

Eliezer Marchán, spokesperson for the El Arañero Commune of Sabaneta, explained to the visitors how the people administer the resources for production. He emphasized that today, territorial self-government is the backbone of political stability in the country.

Popular consultation of March 8: democracy without bureaucracy

The event focused on the upcoming National Popular Consultation, scheduled for March 8. This method of direct democracy allows resources to reach the territory without intermediaries, ensuring that communes can direct and execute their own projects.

“The communes are campaigning for the March 8 elections. These will define the projects to be executed across the 5,336 communal territories of the country,” Marchán explained.

According to the international solidarity activists, the Venezuelan model stands out as an efficient administration that guarantees peace and progress through popular participation.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SC