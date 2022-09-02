Caracas, September 1, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner survived an assassination attempt this Thursday, September 1, after a gunman pointed at her and made the gesture of trying to pull the trigger before a crowd of her supporters and security agents jumped over him.

Fernandez was arriving home in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta and while greeting supporters that have been on vigil there showing their support for the political judicial persecution aiming at keeping her outside the 2023 presidential race, a person approached her and pointed at her face at point-black range and made a gesture seeming like pulling the trigger, for some reason the gun did not fire.

In the confusion a group of Fernandez supporters and some law enforcement captured the attacker that later was identified as 35 years old Fernando André Sabag, a Brazilian citizen that had a previous arrest in 2021 for a minor incident. The weapon used by the aggressor was an Argentinian made BERSA semi-automatic gun, 0.32 caliber, fully loaded with five bullets and capable of inflicting serious damage.

A gunman just tried to kill Argentina's left-wing Vice President Cristina Kirchner Meanwhile, Argentina's right wing uses bogus lawfare tactics to try to ban her from politics And centrist President Alberto Fernández is a failure The situation is awfulhttps://t.co/g3CmmURJmw — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 2, 2022

Initial mainstream and local media reports described the incident like an incident where a person was arrested for holding a gun while being in the vigil in front of Fernandez’s home. Latter videos began circulating on social media platforms showing the magnitude of the incident that can only be described as an assassination attempt.

#Argentina: A close-up vídeo of the assassination attempt against Cristina Kirchner. The gun was waved within inches of her face. The would be assassin has been identified as Fernando Andrés Sabag, a 35 year old Brazilian. pic.twitter.com/4LEvUJc0Sn — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) September 2, 2022

Kawsachun News tweeted local news report indicating that a social media photo of the attacker shows him with the Sonnenrad/Black Nazi symbol tattoo in his arm.

The man who attempted to assassinate Vice President Cristina has what looks to be a Sonnenrad/Black Sun symbol tattoo on his arm. @C5N pic.twitter.com/AnI4YTSzcw — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 2, 2022

A few hours after the incident Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez made a short televised address to the nation repudiating the incident and providing and explanation of the incident, clarifying that for a yet unknown reason the firearm did not fired despite being triggered. He declared national holiday for Friday September 2, to let the country deal with the criminal incident and to let the Argentinians freely mobilized to express their repudiation.

President Alberto Fernández to the nation: "@CFKArgentina remains alive because for a reason not yet technically confirmed, the gun which had five bullets did not fire despite the trigger being pulled." pic.twitter.com/bp61EockbA — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 2, 2022

International condemnation

Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro was among the firsts heads of states to deplore the incident. He wrote on his Twitter account: “We send our solidarity to Vice President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner, in the face of the attempt against her life. We strongly repudiate this action that seeks to destabilize the peace of the brother Argentine people. The Great Homeland is with you compañera!”

Enviamos nuestra solidaridad a la Vicepresidenta @CFKArgentina, ante el atentado contra su vida. Repudiamos enérgicamente esta acción que busca desestabilizar la Paz del hermano pueblo argentino. ¡La Patria Grande está contigo compañera! #FuerzaArgentina #FuerzaCristina pic.twitter.com/BEqRsYIMjl — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 2, 2022

President Luis Arse from Bolivia also wrote a tweet repudiating the incident with the folloging text: “We emphatically repudiate the attempt on the life of sister, Cristina Fernandez Kirchner, vice president of Argentina. From the Plurinational State of Bolivia we send all our support to her, her family, the Argentine government and people.”

Repudiamos enfáticamente el atentado contra la vida de la hermana @CFKArgentina, vicepresidenta de #Argentina. Desde el Estado Plurinacional de #Bolivia enviamos todo nuestro apoyo a ella, a su familia, al gobierno y pueblo argentino. #TodosConCristina pic.twitter.com/UmuK0jjqOa — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) September 2, 2022

Also from Bolivia former President Evo Morales wrote: “We condemn the cowardly assassination attempt against our sister Cristina Fernandez Kirchner. All our solidarity to the vice president. The Great Homeland is with you sister. The criminal right servile to imperialism will not pass. The free and worthy people of Argentina will defeat it.”

Condenamos el cobarde intento de magnicidio en contra de nuestra hermana @CFKArgentina. Toda nuestra solidaridad a la vicepresidenta. La Patria Grande está contigo hermana. La derecha criminal y servil al imperialismo no pasará. El pueblo libre y digno de #Argentina la derrotará. pic.twitter.com/oKQe5oI2BZ — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 2, 2022

From Cuba President Miguel Diaz Canel wrote on his Twitter account: “From Cuba, dismayed by the attempted assassination against Cristina Fernandez Kirchner, we convey all our solidarity to the vice president, the government and the Argentine people.”

Desde #Cuba, consternados con el intento de asesinato de @CFKArgentina, trasladamos toda nuestra solidaridad a la vicepresidenta, al gobierno y al pueblo argentinos.#TodosConCristina #FuerzaCristinahttps://t.co/n7n2b8CyMR — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 2, 2022

Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote the following tweet:”The assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent. My solidarity with her, the government and the Argentine people. The path will always be the debate of ideas and dialogue, never weapons or violence.

El intento de asesinato a la vicepresidenta de Argentina, Cristina Fernández, merece el repudio y condena de todo el continente. Mi solidaridad con ella, el Gobierno y el pueblo argentino. El camino siempre será el debate de ideas y el diálogo, nunca las armas ni la violencia. — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) September 2, 2022

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo a few minutes later wrote: “All my solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner and the Argentine people. The Peruvian Government condemns the attack that took place today against her life. We repudiate any act of violence.”

Toda mi solidaridad con la vicepresidenta @CFKArgentina y el pueblo argentino. El Gobierno peruano condena el atentado ocurrido hoy contra su vida. Repudiamos todo acto de violencia. — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) September 2, 2022

Even far right Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso posted a tweet at the last minute in the same vain as the rest of his counterparts. He wrote: “I condemn the events committed against Vice President Cristina Fernández and I send Ecuador’s solidarity to the Argentine Government of Alberto Fernandez. We believe in democracy and peace. We reject hate and violence.”

Condeno los hechos registrados contra la vicepresidenta Cristina Fernández y envío la solidaridad del Ecuador al Gobierno argentino de @alferdez. Creemos en la democracia y la paz. Rechazamos el odio y la violencia. — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) September 2, 2022

No comments on the incident were available after finishing writing this note in the Twitter accounts of Colombian President Gustavo Petro or Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

