Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, abducted from Venezuela by US special forces, in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed US Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, abducted from Venezuela by US special forces, in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed US Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images.