Ghalibaf stresses Iran’s stance after talks with the US, highlighting mistrust and warning against threats or escalation.

The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that public support played a key role in Iran’s position during the recent talks in Islamabad, following his return from Pakistan.

He expressed appreciation for the Iranian people, stating that their response to the leadership’s call and their presence in the streets contributed to strengthening Iran’s stance at the negotiating table.

Ghalibaf added that this support not only reinforced Iran’s defense of its rights but also influenced the other side’s understanding of the country’s position.

‘Intensive, challenging’ talks

Describing the talks, Ghalibaf said they were “intensive, serious, and challenging,” noting that the Iranian delegation presented initiatives aimed at demonstrating goodwill.

He said the delegation, named “Minab 168” in honor of the martyred students in a US attack on an elementary school in Minab, relied on expert input and a coordinated approach, which contributed to progress during the discussions that lasted more than 20 hours.

The delegation was unified despite involving differing viewpoints, as well as serious and creative in defending the rights of the Iranian people, he said, praising its members’ performance throughout the extended negotiations.

Iran unyielding despite US threats

Responding to recent threats by US President Donald Trump, particularly those of a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf said they would not influence Iran.

He stated that Iran has demonstrated over decades that it does not yield to pressure, citing the country’s experience in facing military, economic, and political challenges.

Call for trust-building, not escalation

Ghalibaf reiterated that Iran’s mistrust of the United States remains a central issue that spans 77 years.

He said Washington must decide whether it is willing to take steps to gain Iran’s trust, noting that past actions, including attacks on Tehran during negotiations, have made the process difficult and time-consuming. Such willingness was not sufficiently evident during this round of talks, he said.

Consequently, Ghalibaf said the only viable path forward for the United States is to rebuild trust with Iran. “If the United States wants to find a way out, the only path is to gain the trust of the Iranian people,” he said, adding that Washington still has “much to do” to address past actions.

He also warned against further escalation, stating that Iran would respond firmly to any threats.

“If you choose war, we will fight; if you approach with logic, we will respond with logic,” he said, stressing that Iran would not submit to pressure.

Iran ready for fair deal, but red lines remain

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Tehran is prepared to pursue a balanced and fair agreement with the United States, while stressing that national interests remain non-negotiable. His remarks came during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to statements shared by the Iranian presidency on social media, Pezeshkian said Iran is “fully prepared” to reach a fair deal with Washington that could help secure lasting peace and stability in West Asia. He framed such an agreement as one that would benefit regional security while remaining acceptable to all parties.

The Iranian president underlined that Iran’s core interests and the rights of its people represent clear boundaries in any negotiations with the US. He emphasized that these principles cannot be compromised in the diplomatic process.

During his conversation with Putin, Pezeshkian also updated the Russian leader on the status of ongoing discussions with Washington. He suggested that the main obstacle to progress is “double standards” in the US approach to talks.

(Al Mayadeen)