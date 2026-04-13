Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf and ForeignMinister Araghchi are greeted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Asim Munir at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. Photo: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf and ForeignMinister Araghchi are greeted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Asim Munir at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. Photo: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP.