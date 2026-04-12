Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the assassination threats against Iranian negotiators in US media amid ongoing talks with the US aimed at permanently ending the US-Israeli aggression against the country.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, April 11, Baghaei remarked that threats in the US government and media space for assassinating the Iranian negotiators, in case the current talks fail, are part of a discourse that seeks to normalize extortion through violence.

“Is this not, in effect, a policy discourse that normalizes extortion through the threat or public incitement of terror, violence, and manslaughter?” he asked.

Image of Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Iranian negotiating team during the talks with the US in Islamabad. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/9wDQtMPAxk — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 11, 2026

The spokesperson, who is himself accompanying the Iranian delegation in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for the negotiations with the US, said that the threats have come amid claims by the US government accusing Iran of lacking good faith and engaging in extortion amid the talks.

“This express public incitement for state terrorism must be denounced by all,” said Baghaei.

Experts believe that the far-right political camp in the US is obviously dismayed by the outcome of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, which began on February 28 and ended in a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire last week.

The aggression started and continued with the assassination of senior Iranian political and military leaders, aimed at bringing about a regime change in Iran.

However, the US government finally accepted Iran’s conditions as a baseline for launching the current negotiations in Pakistan.

Iranian authorities have indicated that they would seek compensation for all assassinations committed by the US and the Israeli regime in Iran.

(PressTV)