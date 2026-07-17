Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned the US that attacks on Iranian infrastructure would trigger strikes on regional infrastructure and reaffirmed the Strait of Hormuz as a red line.

Iran warned on Thursday that it would destroy infrastructure across the region if the US carries out threats to target the Islamic Republic’s critical infrastructure, while reiterating that it will not allow Washington to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on behalf of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the US “continues its arrogance and destabilization of the region,” stressing that Iran “will not allow, under any circumstances or in any form, the US, as a country from outside the region, to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz,” saying that the issue is “an unbreakable red line.”

Zolfaghari warned that if US President Donald Trump follows through on recent threats to target Iranian infrastructure, “everything that has remained intact until now, namely the infrastructure across the region, will be crushed under the strikes of the Iranian armed forces until nothing remains.”

He added that Iran’s response would not be proportional, saying the country’s armed forces would deliver “a superior strike, more severe, broader, and more destructive than ever before,” while warning that “the fire of the anger of a people who have never surrendered will burn the aggressor.”

Trump threatens further attacks

The remarks came after Trump threatened to target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not meet US demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He also warned that the US would continue military pressure and expand its attacks to additional targets if no agreement is reached, saying power stations and bridges would be destroyed unless Iran returns to negotiations.

Trump has previously threatened to target Iranian oil wells and desalination plants, broadening the range of infrastructure that could be hit during the ongoing confrontation.

Iran retaliates, targets US bases in region

The exchange of threats comes as military confrontations between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify across West Asia. While the US has expanded its attacks on sites across southern Iran, Tehran has retaliated by targeting US military bases and strategic facilities throughout the region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday that fighters from its Aerospace Force had destroyed a hangar housing US fighter jets, in addition to a new US command and control center in West Asia.

In a military statement, the IRGC said the precision strike targeted a very large US military base in the Azraq area of Jordan, adding that the operation was successfully carried out using advanced Kheibar-Shekan ballistic missiles.

In a direct message to the Jordanian public, the IRGC addressed Jordanians, saying, “O proud people of Jordan, you are among those who have witnessed firsthand the crimes of US and the Zionists more than any other people.”

The IRGC called on the Jordanian public to prevent their country from being used in aggression, adding, “Do not allow the use of the sacred land of Jordan, which is the birthplace of the footsteps of the prophets, to commit these crimes against children.”

“Strike US interests with all your might and cleanse your land from the defilement of the US occupiers.”

IRGC strike on US base in Bahrain

Additionally, the IRGC announced that its naval forces targeted the US base at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, stating that the operation led to the destruction of air surveillance and detection radar systems, as well as a fuel storage and pumping station for fighter aircraft.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strike was carried out during the 10th wave of Operation True Nasr 2, saying that it came as a response to US attacks on coastal bases and civilian sites, including a children’s cancer hospital and a water production facility “made to serve visitors of Karbala” in Iran’s Ilam Province.

The IRGC added that the operation remains ongoing.

IRGC targets US military facilities in Kuwait

Earlier on Wednesday, the IRGC announced that it had targeted US bases in Kuwait.

The IRGC also addressed the Kuwaiti people, stressing that Tehran does not hold any hostility toward them, but rather respects them for their honor and dignity.

The group said the operation was a response to US crimes, stating that the US launched a war more than four months ago after targeting the martyred Leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The IRGC stated that “the source of many attacks in this war is the bases of the occupying US forces located on the sacred land of Kuwait,” adding that it expected the Kuwaiti people not to miss any opportunity to “destroy the aggressive US institutions and liberate Islamic lands from the bases of the occupiers.”

During the night and early hours of Wednesday into Thursday, the US carried out several attacks targeting Bandar Abbas port, the cities of Rask and Konarak in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, areas in Ahvaz, and locations around Qeshm Island.

(Al Mayadeen)