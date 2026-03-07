The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of the 23rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, highlighting the deployment of new-generation missile systems against targets in the occupied territories and US bases across the region.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Office said the latest phase of the operation was carried out earlier in the day as part of a combined drone and missile strike.

According to the statement, the latest wave involved advanced missile systems designed to strike multiple targets.

“In this wave, new-generation solid-fuel and liquid-fuel missiles targeted objectives in the occupied territories and American bases in the region,” the Corps noted.

The statement said the missiles struck a number of US military installations across the region.

“The headquarters of US terrorist forces at the Sheikh Isa, Juffair, Ali al-Salem, and al-Azraq bases were among the targets struck in this wave,” it read, referring to American outposts in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The IRGC also said targets inside the occupied territories were hit during the operation.

“Also in the important and sensitive area of Be’er Sheva in the occupied territories, advanced technology centers, cybersecurity facilities, and military support centers were among the targets,” the Corps said, referring to the occupied city that serves as the Israeli regime’s technological hub.

Advanced missile systems used in earlier waves

Earlier in the day, the IRGC said another phase of Operation True Promise 4 had begun, boasting “the flawless execution of missile launches from the unbreakable chain of IRGC missile bases.”

The earlier phase, “decisively shattered the arrogant propaganda of global oppression claiming Iran’s defensive capabilities are weakening or that missile and drone operations are faltering.”

The IRGC said the operation involved advanced missile systems, including the Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles. According to the statement, the missile barrage struck targets across the occupied territories and positions linked to US forces in the region.

The statement came less than a week after the US and the regime started their new bout of unprovoked aggression against the Iranian soil.

The IRGC operation, launched momentarily following the onset of the aggression, has seen the Corps strike numerous strategic and sensitive American and Israeli targets.

The strikes have hit targets lying deep inside the cities of Tel Aviv and the holy occupied city of al-Quds, besides hitting such American interests as the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a US destroyer sailing in the Indian Ocean, hundreds of kilometers away from the Iranian shore.

(PressTV)