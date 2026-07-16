Several Palestinian civilians were wounded to varying degrees on Wednesday evening as a result of airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, targeting various areas across central, southern, and northern Gaza.

The aggression coincided with the continued destruction of infrastructure and residential areas by the occupation forces.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza reported injuries among civilians following intense Israeli bombardment targeting the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Continued attacks and demolitions in northern Gaza

In northern Gaza, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed that one person was injured after being shot by an Israeli quad-copter drone in the al-Falouja area west of Jabalia refugee camp.

The correspondent also reported that the Israeli occupation forces carried out a demolition operation targeting residential buildings in Beit Lahia, northwest of Gaza.

Meanwhile, an Israeli Apache helicopter opened heavy machine-gun fire toward the eastern areas of Gaza City.

In the southeast of the city, two civilians were wounded as a result of Israeli artillery shelling targeting the vicinity of the al-Sattar factory, located south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Israeli shelling continues in southern Gaza

In southern Gaza, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that civilians were wounded due to heavy and indiscriminate gunfire from Israeli occupation military vehicles stationed east of the Hamad City residential area, north of Khan Younis.

The Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, up until Wednesday morning, resulted in the martyrdom of 16 Palestinians and the injury of others across various areas of the Strip, according to an initial toll.

Ongoing genocide in Gaza

The Israeli occupation continues its systematic genocide in Gaza, violating the declared “ceasefire” through bombardment, the demolition of residential homes and buildings, and direct targeting of civilians, resulting in martyrs, injuries, and missing persons.

The occupation also continues to maintain control over parts of Gaza and violates the humanitarian provisions of the agreement.

Since the beginning of the genocide in October 2023, the number of martyrs has risen to a staggering 73,233, in addition to 173,707 injured.