Palestinians carry the body of Odai al-Luh, 27, who was killed in an Israeli strike, during his funeral outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, July 3, 2026. Photo: AP.

Palestinians carry the body of Odai al-Luh, 27, who was killed in an Israeli strike, during his funeral outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, July 3, 2026. Photo: AP.