 Israel Kills 3 Journalists in South Lebanon – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 29, 2026
Lebanese journalists Fatima Ftouni and Ali Shoeib, assassinated by the Zionist entity on March 28, 2026. Photo: Bint Jbeil Platforms.

Lebanese journalists Fatima Ftouni and Ali Shoeib, assassinated by the Zionist entity on March 28, 2026. Photo: Bint Jbeil Platforms.