August 11, 2022
Iván Duque shaking hands with ambassador Mark Green during the forum "Humanity in motion and Colombia: A conversation with President Iván Duque," held on September 20, 2021. Photo: Wilson Center.

Iván Duque shaking hands with ambassador Mark Green during the forum "Humanity in motion and Colombia: A conversation with President Iván Duque," held on September 20, 2021. Photo: Wilson Center.