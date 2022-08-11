Former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, will work at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank financed by the United States Congress. He was received as a “Distinguished Fellow” and Global Advisor for “issues that include the defense of democracy and climate change.”

“The Wilson Center has hosted numerous panels and events promoting destabilization and coups against Venezuela,” notes Kawsachun News.

RELATED CONTENT: President Petro Displays Bolívar’s Sword During Inauguration Despite Duque’s Refusal

Among donors in recent years, the Wilson Center states that they have received money from Goldman Sachs, Chevron, Citi Group, S&P Global, Shell, BP, and Johnson & Johnson, and others.

It is not difficult to establish connections between Duque and the head of the Wilson Center, as Mark Green was USAID administrator during the Trump administration, at the time of the greatest destabilization agenda against Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: Iván Duque Inaugurates Colombia’s New Congress to Boos

To refresh one’s memory, one only needs to recall the attempted forced entry of alleged humanitarian aid organized by USAID, the fake government of Juan Guaidó, and Duque, in February 2019.

Beyond the agenda against Venezuela, the Uribista politician has a government legacy in which murders, mutilations, and torture increased. Regarding the environmental issue, there is not much to praise Duque for: he introduced fracking in Colombia and presided over widespread deforestation throughout the country.

For the United States, it is not surprising that politicians like the former Colombian president qualify as ideal leaders. The question that remains is whether this new alliance will continue the destabilization agenda against the Venezuelan government.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.