According to Venezuelan Minister of Health Dr. Carlos Alvarado, a total of 15,240 people out of the 50,000 registered have received cataract surgery this year. He added that cataract surgery is the most in-demand surgery within the 1×10 Good Government platform’s health program.

Minister Alvarado made these statements on Friday, May 29, during his appearance on Venezolana de Televisión’s program De Frente con la Noticia. He reported that following ophthalmological procedures, the most in-demand procedures are low-complexity surgeries. “To date, 20,366 surgical interventions have been conducted, out of a total of 107,000 registrations,” he stated. These low-complexity surgeries include 1,610 hemodynamic procedures and 536 pacemaker implantations.

To optimize the National Public Health System’s responsiveness, the Venezuelan government has extended coverage through strategic agreements with private clinics and medical service providers.

Intersectoral cooperation

Minister Alvarado highlighted the effectiveness of this intersectoral cooperation: “We set a goal to treat 8,000 patients requiring specialized treatments in partnership with insurers and the private sector, and we have already attended to 1,955 patients. This alliance has proven to be very beneficial for the Venezuelan people.”

He also highlighted the execution of large-scale projects such as the Dr. José Gregorio Hernández Comprehensive Hospital Recovery Plan. This initiative aims to rehabilitate healthcare centers across the country to enhance the system’s capacity and ensure a positive, direct impact on the free medical care that the people can receive.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF