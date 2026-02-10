 Juan Pablo Guanipa Placed Under House Arrest After Violating Release Terms – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 10, 2026
Far-right Venezuelan politician Juan Pablo Guanipa rallying at detention centers in Caracas after his conditional release from prison on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo: Telemundo.

Far-right Venezuelan politician Juan Pablo Guanipa rallying at detention centers in Caracas after his conditional release from prison on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo: Telemundo.

Translate »