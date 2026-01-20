Moscow reiterated its condemnation of the US military’s attack on Venezuela, once again describing it as “illegal.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reported that Russia maintains constant communication with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

“We are in continuous contact with the acting president via diplomatic channels,” he told journalists.

Peskov noted that although President Vladimir Putin does not currently have an immediate phone call scheduled, one would be arranged “without delay” if necessary to strengthen bilateral coordination.

Likewise, the Kremlin urged the international community to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Venezuela in the face of external pressure. These statements coincide with remarks by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who highlighted the “long history of good and strategic relations” between the two nations.

Finally, Lavrov reaffirmed that both Moscow and Caracas remain “faithful to the agreements signed,” thereby consolidating their political and economic alliance.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL