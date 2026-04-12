Grenada Solidarity with Cuba campaign was officially launched on April 9, 2026, as the Caribbean nation announced a large-scale initiative to support its longtime ally facing the intensified US economic blockade. The campaign will run from April 14 to May 14, coinciding with the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on April 14, 1979.

The initiative aims to mobilize financial resources and critical supplies, particularly in the health and energy sectors, which have been severely affected by decades of unilateral coercive measures. Grenadian authorities and civil society organizations are calling for broad participation from all sectors of society.

Dr. Malachy Dottin, president of the Committee of Grenadian Graduates in Cuba and one of the main promoters, emphasized that the campaign invites trade unions, churches, farmers, fishers, artists, entrepreneurs, and community groups to contribute actively.

Planned activities include solidarity breakfasts and dinners, concerts, and targeted collection drives across the country to facilitate citizen participation. The effort is widely viewed as a gesture of gratitude toward Cuba, which has provided invaluable assistance to Grenada in healthcare, education, and infrastructure development for decades.

A landmark example of this cooperation is the construction of the Maurice Bishop International Airport, a project of fundamental importance for Grenada’s economic and social development.

Grenada Solidarity with Cuba campaign strengthens Caribbean solidarity

The timing of the campaign carries deep symbolic meaning. April 14 marks 47 years since Grenada and Cuba established diplomatic relations, a bond forged in the spirit of Caribbean solidarity and mutual support.

Grenadian representatives highlighted that the mobilization occurs at a crucial moment when Cuba faces the cumulative effects of more than 60 years of economic siege. The campaign seeks not only to provide immediate material aid but also to amplify international calls for the end of unilateral coercive measures.

This initiative positions Grenada as an active voice within the Caribbean community advocating for justice and cooperation based on dignity and mutual benefit. It reflects a broader regional sentiment that prioritizes solidarity over isolation in addressing shared challenges.

Geopolitical and regional implications

The Grenada Solidarity with Cuba campaign highlights the persistent impact of unilateral sanctions on small Caribbean nations and their determination to maintain sovereign relationships despite external pressure. In a region heavily influenced by geographic proximity to the United States, Grenada’s public stance demonstrates that solidarity with Cuba remains a principled position rooted in shared history and mutual assistance.

The campaign occurs amid ongoing debates in the Americas about the effectiveness and morality of economic blockades as foreign policy tools. Many Caribbean states view the US embargo against Cuba as an outdated policy that harms ordinary citizens while failing to achieve its stated political objectives.

By mobilizing resources for health and energy—sectors critically affected by the blockade—Grenada contributes to regional efforts to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of coercive measures. This practical solidarity strengthens Caribbean integration and reinforces the principle that neighboring nations should support each other in times of need.

On a broader scale, the initiative reflects growing resistance in the Global South to policies that weaponize economic interdependence. It aligns with calls from organizations such as CARICOM and CELAC for the lifting of unilateral sanctions and the promotion of genuine cooperation based on respect for sovereignty.

Campaign focuses on health and energy needs

Organizers have identified health and energy as priority areas for assistance. Cuba continues to face significant challenges in maintaining consistent electricity supply and accessing essential medical equipment and medicines due to financial restrictions imposed by the blockade.

Contributions collected during the campaign will help address these urgent needs. Activities such as community fundraisers and cultural events aim to engage the entire Grenadian population, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and Caribbean unity.

The involvement of diverse sectors—from trade unions to religious organizations—underscores the broad-based support for Cuba within Grenadian society. This inclusive approach strengthens the campaign’s legitimacy and potential impact.

As the one-month initiative unfolds, it serves as both practical aid and a powerful political statement. Grenada’s action sends a clear message that small nations can play a meaningful role in challenging unjust policies through collective solidarity and concrete support.

The campaign also reinforces the historical bond between the two countries. From medical training and infrastructure projects to cultural exchanges, Cuba and Grenada have built a relationship based on mutual respect and shared development goals.

In the current international context, where economic pressures are increasingly used as tools of coercion, Grenada’s solidarity campaign stands as an example of principled resistance and regional cooperation. It reaffirms that true friendship and support transcend political differences and geographic distance.

(Telesur)