Venezuelan National Assembly Deputy Jorge Arreaza, president of the Special Monitoring Commission for the Amnesty Law, criticized attempts to force the inclusion of cases that do not meet the requirements of the Amnesty law.

In a social media post, he stated the attempts to apply the law to clearly excluded cases is a “nonsensical” act that does not contribute to national stability or social peace.

Nevertheless, he expressed his confidence that the complementary mechanisms will continue to strengthen this path without leaving room for impunity. He added that the contribution of this law to the climate of reconciliation that the nation is experiencing is “broad and undeniable,” establishing itself as a key tool for democratic coexistence in the country.

As of April 10, Arreaza provided an update on the implementation of the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, which has provided benefits to 8,351 people in fewer than 60 days. He mentioned that the commission has processed a total of 11,599 valid applications, resulting in the aforementioned number of amnesties, including 314 people who were imprisoned and 8,037 who were under alternative measures.

According to Arreaza, this achievement is the outcome of cooperation among various bodies of the country’s justice administration system.

In this regard, he praised the speed of the process compared to similar legal frameworks at the international level. “If we compare its application and results with the amnesty laws of other countries in recent years, Venezuela’s has been, by far, the most expedited, efficient, and timely,” he declared.

Trinidad and Tobago wants its “fair share”

On a tense note, the government of Trinidad and Tobago announced its recognition of Delcy Rodríguez as the acting president of Venezuela, and is preparing to send high-level delegation to the country.

Trinidadian Foreign Minister Sean Sobers declared at a press conference that such official recognition of Rodríguez reflects the current diplomatic position of Trinidad, following the “political changes” that occurred in Caracas earlier this year, which was clearly a euphemism referring to the US bombing of Venezuela that culminated in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, as well as the murder of more than 100 people.

Trinidad and Tobago, under the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, actively participated in the January 3 US military invasion of Venezuela, serving as a logistical and monitoring base for the invasion.

Since her arrival in government, Persad-Bissessar has displayed deep xenophobia toward the Venezuelan migrant population in her country, in addition to repeated interventionist statements against Venezuela, which have led President Maduro to suspend all energy agreements signed in recent years with the island nation, especially those related to gas exploration.

Sobers announced that “the ties are improving day by day.” This initiative arises following Persad-Bissessar’s announcement this week, stating that her government intends to secure what she called her country’s “fair share” in cross-border oil and gas resources, particularly those linked to the National Gas Company.

“Shortly, a diplomatic delegation will depart Trinidad and Tobago to head to Venezuela, to ensure we get our just share of the oil and gas,” declared Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday, April 8.

Trinidad and Tobago has been suffering from a severe economic crisis spanning several years, exacerbated by a lack of energy resources. Despite this, the current Trinidadian head of state has done everything possible to undermine the harmonious relations that Venezuela and Trinidad have had the last two decades.

The Venezuelan government has not yet issued any official statement or declarations on the matter. Nonetheless, analysts point out that Persad-Bissessar’s stance toward Venezuela has damaged Trinidad’s image among the Chavista leadership that continues to lead Venezuela in full respect of the constitutional order.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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