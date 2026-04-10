Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez arrived in Grenada on Thursday for her first state visit since being sworn in on January 5. Her presidency follows the criminal US military aggression against Venezuela on January 3, during which President Nicolás Maduro and Deputy Cilia Flores (his wife) were abducted by US forces in a cowardly attack that claimed over 100 lives.

Acting President Rodríguez was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Foreign Minister Yván Gil, Information Minister Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, Presidency Minister Juan Escalona, Agriculture Minister Julio León Heredia, Hydrocarbons Minister Paula Henao, and Fisheries Minister Juan Carlos Loyo, among other Venezuelan officials, as well as the Venezuelan ambassador to Grenada, Jorge Guerrero Veloz.

Upon arrival at the Maurice Bishop International Airport in St. George’s, Grenada, the acting president was received with honors by Grenadian authorities, including Foreign Minister Joseph Andall and the Ambassador of Grenada to Venezuela, Hassan Hadeed.

Strengthening technical and political cooperation

Shortly after her arrival, Rodríguez met with Grenada’s Governor-General Cécile La Grenade. The meeting focused on establishing direct communication channels to strengthen technical and political cooperation in the coming years. The governor-general serves as the representative of the British monarch, King Charles III, and is appointed on the recommendation of the prime minister.

The visit, framed within Venezuela’s Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, seeks to reaffirm the bonds of cooperation and mutual respect that unite the two nations. It serves as a continuation of the fruitful roadmap signed in April 2025 during Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s visit to Caracas.

Later, the Chavista leader visited the Parliament building, where she held meetings with Prime Minister Mitchell and the nation’s top legislative authorities.

A shared vision of Caribbean sovereignty

Following their meeting, both leaders issued statements to the press. Prime Minister Mitchell thanked Rodríguez for choosing Grenada for her inaugural international state visit, noting that the discussions focused exclusively on bilateral cooperation.

“We have addressed a number of cross-cutting areas ranging from energy, agriculture, education, trade, tourism, transport, and logistics,” Mitchell stated. “We intend to put many of these points into practice by creating specific working groups,” he added.

In her remarks, Acting President Rodríguez described Grenada’s history as an example for Latin America and the Caribbean of a nation that “opted for sovereignty and self-determination” despite historical difficulties. She confirmed that the delegations discussed exchange programs in education, science, oil, energy, and transport. Significantly, Delcy Rodríguez added that both parties addressed pending maritime delimitation issues between the two countries.

Rodríguez, in her previous role as executive vice president, visited the ALBA-TCP member nation in April 2024 to join the 50th-anniversary commemorations of Grenada’s independence. Diplomatic relations, formally established in 1977, have seen a process of rapid acceleration and deepening mutual trust in recent years, especially following Grenada’s adhesion to the ALBA-TCP organization, a shield against imperialist interference that notably was not mentioned during the media coverage of the visit..

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL