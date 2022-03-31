Mexico Celebrates Rapprochement Between Caracas & Washington Amid Ukraine Conflict

It is a positive development that, after years of hostilities, the governments of Caracas and Washington seek agreement and conciliation as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, said the Mexican president.

“I was very pleased that it seems an agreement between the United States and Venezuela is on the right track, after so many things that have been said,” Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said during his morning press conference on Wednesday, March 30.

“And why the arrangement?” asked AMLO. “Well, because of the situation in Ukraine and the increase in oil prices, the United States considers it convenient to be supplied with oil from Venezuela, and they have already authorized a US oil company, Chevron, to extract one million barrels a day from Venezuela.”

This economic agreement will surely help relations between the two countries, López Obrador estimated, noting that a similar situation occurs between Russia and Europe due to the supply of gas.

“It’s the energy lobby, it’s the increase in the price of gas in Europe, of gasoline, which is affecting a lot,” said AMLO. “And also the zigzag policy.”

He also considered it contradictory that the Spanish far-right Vox party refrained from joining a resolution issued by the Spanish parliament against the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“Vox is the extreme right, it’s like the PAN [National Action Party of Mexico] … why this lack of authenticity?” AMLO asked.

Since the triumph of the Bolivarian Revolution led by Commander Hugo Chávez in 1999, the United States has maintained a policy of hostility against the Venezuelan government. The administration of disgraced US President Donald Trump even came to regard the current president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, as a terrorist leader.

It is within this context of hostilities that López Obrador celebrated the political rapprochement between Caracas and Washington.

