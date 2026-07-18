The U.S. tsunami warning system issued alerts for possible waves along the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Chiapas, near the Guatemalan border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The U.S. tsunami warning system issued alerts for possible waves along the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala, although authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties or damage following the quake.

The epicenter was located 48 kilometers southwest of Aquiles Serdan, in the municipality of Huixtla, Chiapas, at a depth of 10 kilometers, which increased the intensity felt at the surface.

The USGS classified the earthquake as “very strong,” with moderate to severe shaking in the coastal region near the epicenter. Mountains protected cities further east, reducing the impact.

The Guatemalan Seismological Service reported a magnitude of 7.3 and indicated that the closest municipal seat to the epicenter was Ocos, in San Marcos, near the border with Chiapas.

El Salvador’s Environment Ministry ruled out a tsunami alert, while Mexico confirmed aftershocks in the area, including one of magnitude 6.5 recorded just over 30 minutes after the main earthquake.

Mexican Navy Secretary Raymundo Morales indicated that there is no serious problem and that only a rise of up to half a meter in the water level is expected at some beaches.

The Mexico City government reported that “everything is normal” and that the seismic alert was not activated, as the tremor did not reach the necessary intensity in the capital.

(Telesur) by JP