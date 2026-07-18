A map displaying the epicenter of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, near the Guatemala border on Friday, July 17, 2026. Photo: bdnews24.com.

A map displaying the epicenter of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, near the Guatemala border on Friday, July 17, 2026. Photo: bdnews24.com.