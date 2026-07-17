Demonstrators protest a day after the second round of elections in Colombia in support of the candidate of the left-wing ruling party Ivan Cepeda, after the results of the polls after the narrow margin of victory of far-right Abelardo De la Espriella, in Bogotá, Colombia, on June 22, 2026. Photo: Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press.

Demonstrators protest a day after the second round of elections in Colombia in support of the candidate of the left-wing ruling party Ivan Cepeda, after the results of the polls after the narrow margin of victory of far-right Abelardo De la Espriella, in Bogotá, Colombia, on June 22, 2026. Photo: Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press.