On Thursday, October 20, Venezuela received a shipment of 1.2 million doses of insulin from Russia, within the framework of a commercial alliance between the Socialist Company for the Production of Biological Medicines (Espromed BIO) and the Russian company Geropharm. The shipment arrived in a Boeing 747, similar to the aircraft that belongs to Venezuelan state owned EMTRASUR which has been grounded in Buenos Aires by Argentinian judicial authorities.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Health reported on the arrival of the insulin, explaining that it is the second such shipment to arrive, and the doses will be distributed throughout Venezuela.

Este nuevo lote que fue recibido en el @IAIM_VE, por el Viceministro de Insumos, Tecnología y Regulación, Jesús Brito, y el Embajador de Rusia en Venezuela @EmbSergio, será destinado a cubrir de manera gratuita las necesidades de la población afectada por la diabetes. pic.twitter.com/boCIJnHeP6 — MPPSalud (@MinSaludVE) October 20, 2022

This new batch of insulin arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela, and was received by Venezuelan Deputy Health Minister Jesús Brito, and the Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Health reported that the shipment will be administered, free of charge, to people suffering from diabetes in the country. The Venezuela-Russia alliance is helping Venezuela to bypass the illegal and criminal US and European blockade that has affected the availability of medicine in a number of Caribbean countries.

(La IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DP

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.