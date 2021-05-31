Nicaragua, Among the 10 Safest Countries in the World to Visit Despite COVID-19

The Spanish tour operator Planyts published the study “10 safest countries to travel in the world“ prepared by the biomedical engineer and ex-researcher at the RWTH University of Aachen, Germany, Manuel Aguilar, with data from the University of Oxford and the World Health Organization (WHO).

All countries of the world were analyzed.

Nicaragua appears on the list as one of the safest destinations to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the publication, the land of lakes and volcanoes is the only place on the American continent where it is safe to travel, highlighting that, of every 100 inhabitants, 78 have not been infected with the virus.

“If you want to visit Nicaragua, the island of Ometepe will enchant you because of its two volcanoes — Concepción and Maderas. Travelers often visit this place by bike and, the more adventurous by motorcycle. The beaches of San Juan del Sur are ideal for surfing. The best thing is that there are almost no people,” says the Mexican newspaper El Universal, who described the 10 safest countries in the world to travel in time of the pandemic.

RELATED CONTENT: The Revolution Won’t Be Stopped: Nicaragua Advances Despite US Unconventional Warfare

Besides Nicaragua, Israel, China, Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, Egypt, Bhutan, Algeria, and Rwanda are the other safe nations to visit.

Featured image: File Photo

(Visit Nicaragua)