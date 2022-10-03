This Friday, September 30, the Nicaraguan government announced the rupture of diplomatic relations with the Netherlands, for maintaining an “interfering, interventionist and neo-colonialist” position against the Central American country.

An official statement by the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry, quoted by Sputnik, indicated that: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua, in the face of the repeated interference, interventionism and neo-colonialist position of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which has offended and continues to offend Nicaraguan families with threats and suspensions of common-good projects, such as hospitals for Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, communicates to the government of that country, our decision to immediately severe diplomatic relations.”

#Nicaragua rompe Relaciones Diplomáticas con Países Bajos (Holanda), por su conducta Injerencista, Intervencionista y Neocolonialista. 🇭🇳🤛🏼🤜🏼🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/vheipj667a — MANIFIESTO REVOLUCIONARIO (@RManifiesto) October 1, 2022

Ortega had already warned about the tensions between Nicaragua and the Netherlands, after the statements made at a hearing to present the credentials of the Dutch ambassador Marie Chrístine Pirenne.

Ortega said, quoted by EFE: “What did (Foreign Minister Moncada) hear? The [Dutch] ambassador came to speak to the Nicaraguans as if Nicaragua was a Dutch colony, one of those that they still have ownership of in some regions, or those that they had and were being multiplied at the time when colonies were being multiplied in European countries.”

A right-wing news outlet called Articulo 66, posted on its Twitter account fragments of Ortega’s speech, criticizing the Nicaraguan president for allegedly insulting the Dutch pro consul, an insult that cannot be seen in the video.

Daniel Ortega insulta a Holanda y a su embajadora. No sé atreve a decir si rompe relaciones diplomáticas pero declara que "no queremos relaciones con ese gobierno intervencionista" ¿Usted qué opina? ¿Cree que los ataques se traducirán en la suspensión de lazos Holanda-Nicaragua? pic.twitter.com/vpgZTdOe8n — Artículo 66 (@Articulo66Nica) October 1, 2022

At that time, Ortega recalled that in 2018 the Netherlands suspended the construction of a hospital in the city of Bilwi, in the northern Caribbean of Nicaragua, valued at 21.5 million dollars, with which in his opinion, showed its true intentions of bringing misery and suffering to the people.

This won’t be the first time a Dutch diplomat, following directions from Washington, launches interventionists attacks against progressive countries in the region, bowing down to the US dictatorship so intensely defended by European nationals, who are accustomed to seeing themselves as superior.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE

