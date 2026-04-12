Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, commemorated Saturday the 24th anniversary of the 2002 failed far-right coup against President Hugo Chávez by emphasizing that the Venezuelan people reject fascism and remain steadfast in defense of their sovereignty.

On Saturday, April 11, speaking at the Cotiza neighborhood in Caracas, Rodríguez noted that the upcoming April 13 celebration would mark the restoration of constitutional order, just as it did 24 years ago.

“Every 11th has its 13th, and on the 13th we will be celebrating the restoration of democracy,” the acting president said. “Today is a day to remember; history must be a living memory so that people can consolidate their path of self-determination, sovereignty, freedom, and independence.”

Rodríguez emphasized that the Venezuelan people are fully aware of their historical journey and the dangers posed by those who seek to return to a violent past. “We know that fascism and extremism cannot be an option for Venezuela, and because we know where we come from, we are building a present so that we can have a future,” she added.

National pilgrimage against US sanctions

During the official event in Cotiza, Rodríguez reiterated her call for all sectors of society to join a national pilgrimage demanding the cessation of illegal US sanctions. The initiative, first announced on Thursday, is scheduled to begin on April 19 and culminate on May 1, International Workers’ Day.

“I invite all political sectors in the country, all social movements, and all productive sectors to come forward together with a single demand: the cessation of sanctions,” the acting president urged.

The pilgrimage is viewed by analysts as a strategic move to maintain national stability and push back against far-right sectors that have recently attempted to incite unrest in the streets. These extremist groups have unsuccessfully used the economic situation and the deterioration of workers salaries—pulverized by the very sanctions that they had requested—as an excuse to destabilize the government.

Solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

On Friday night, the Venezuelan government expressed solidarity and condolences to the Lebanese people following intensified attacks by the “Israeli” regime. The official statement condemned the hundreds of assassinations committed by the Zionist entity in recent days.

“Venezuela expresses its solidarity with the people and government of the Lebanese Republic and extends its condolences for the loss of life and the widespread damage caused by the recent attacks perpetrated by ‘Israel’ against its territory,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil posted on social media, notably not using the term “Zionist entity” that has been used in Velezuelan official statements about Israeli atrocities over the years.

The term “Zionist entity” remains the prevailing term within the anti-imperialist movement to highlight the predatory colonialist nature of “Israel.” Over 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since March 2, when the Zionist entity launched a campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion. This escalation reportedly responded to Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes follwoing the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

On April 8, “Israel” carried out one of its most ruthless attacks against Lebanon, leaving at least 303 dead and 1,165 wounded. Despite US attempts to arrange “diplomatic negotiations,” analysts argue that the current Lebanese government remains largely submissive to US interests, lacking the independence to effectively manage the crisis. The ongoing Zionist aggression against Lebanon has become a critical point in the peace talks between Iran and the US, as Tehran’s ten-point proposal includes a mandatory cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC